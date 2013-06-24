FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON THE MOVE-Janney hires Wells Fargo adviser in Pennsylvania
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 24, 2013 / 1:00 PM / 4 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Janney hires Wells Fargo adviser in Pennsylvania

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Philadelphia-based brokerage Janney Montgomery Scott LLC said on Monday it has hired a veteran adviser from Wells Fargo & Co’s U.S. brokerage for its private client group in Pennsylvania.

Adviser Neil McCauley, 57, joined Janney from Wells Fargo Advisors, where he managed $98 million in client assets and produced an annual revenue of about $1.1 million.

McCauley, who has worked in the advising industry for three decades, had been with Wells for the past seven years, and earlier in his career had worked at Citigroup and Legg Mason. He joined Janney as a senior vice president, based at the firm’s Lancaster branch office.

McCauley was joined by adviser W. Robert Poff and registered private client assistant Cindy Bomberger.

Wells Fargo Advisors, based in St. Louis, is the third-largest U.S. brokerage, owned by Wells Fargo & Co. Wells declined to comment on the adviser departures.

Janney, owned by Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co, has 735 advisers primarily based on the East Coast who manage more than $58 billion in client assets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.