BRIEF-Jantar Development defines reverse merger terms with MSI Bioscience Sp. z o.o.
January 13, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Jantar Development defines reverse merger terms with MSI Bioscience Sp. z o.o.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Jantar Development SA :

* Defines details of a reverse takeover with MSI Bioscience Sp. z o.o.

* Is to change name to MSI Bioscience SA and issue new shares to shareholders of MSI Bioscience Sp. z o.o. under the reverse merger process

* After the reverse merger, MSI Bioscience will be listed on NewConnect market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange

* MSI Bioscience Sp. z o.o. is affiliated with Verisante Technology Inc

* Transaction shall be completed in a few weeks time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
