No sign Gross departure linked to SEC probe -Allianz

FRANKFURT, Sept 26 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz SE on Friday said there was no sign that the resignation of Pimco Chief Investment Officer Bill Gross was linked to a probe by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) into an exchange traded fund (ETF) run by Gross.

“We were given no indication that this has anything to do with the SEC inquiry,” a spokeswoman for Europe’s largest insurer said.

Gross announced earlier that he was leaving Pimco, the investment firm he founded more than 40 years ago, to join Janus Capital Group. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)