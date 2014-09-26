FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No sign Gross departure linked to SEC probe -Allianz
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 26, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

No sign Gross departure linked to SEC probe -Allianz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 26 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz SE on Friday said there was no sign that the resignation of Pimco Chief Investment Officer Bill Gross was linked to a probe by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) into an exchange traded fund (ETF) run by Gross.

“We were given no indication that this has anything to do with the SEC inquiry,” a spokeswoman for Europe’s largest insurer said.

Gross announced earlier that he was leaving Pimco, the investment firm he founded more than 40 years ago, to join Janus Capital Group. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.