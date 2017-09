NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Janus Capital Group took in $1.1 billion in October as a whole with the Janus Global Unconstrained portfolio, which is overseen by Bill Gross, posting inflows of $364 million for the month, according to Morningstar data on Monday.

Gross, who co-founded Pacific Investment Management, announced on Sept. 26 that he was joining Pimco rival Janus. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan and Ross Kerber, Editing by Franklin Paul)