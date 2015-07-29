Janus' Gross says fund benefited from High Yield CDX short -CNBC

NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - Bill Gross of Janus Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday that shorting the High Yield CDX index has benefited his Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund in the past few months.

“What I‘m doing with Janus Unconstrained, is certainly not owning high-yield bonds, and in some cases, yes, shorting what we call High Yield CDX, the index,” Gross told cable television network CNBC.

The Markit CDX North American High Yield index is composed of one hundred (100) liquid North American entities with high yield credit ratings that trade in the CDS market. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chris Reese)