FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Janus' Gross says fund benefited from High Yield CDX short -CNBC
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 29, 2015 / 7:05 PM / 2 years ago

Janus' Gross says fund benefited from High Yield CDX short -CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - Bill Gross of Janus Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday that shorting the High Yield CDX index has benefited his Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund in the past few months.

“What I‘m doing with Janus Unconstrained, is certainly not owning high-yield bonds, and in some cases, yes, shorting what we call High Yield CDX, the index,” Gross told cable television network CNBC.

The Markit CDX North American High Yield index is composed of one hundred (100) liquid North American entities with high yield credit ratings that trade in the CDS market. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.