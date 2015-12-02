Janus Capital's Gibson Smith to leave at end of first quarter

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Janus Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday that Gibson Smith, the firm’s fundamental fixed income chief investment officer, who is considered the Denver-based firm’s bond chief, will leave Janus at the end of the first quarter.

In a statement, Janus said the firm is promoting members of the existing fundamental fixed income team to leadership roles. Darrell Watters will become head of U.S. domestic fundamental fixed income and Chris Diaz will become head of global fundamental fixed income.

“This is a blow for JNS as Gibson has management responsibilities on 9 funds with total AUM (assets under management) of $30B,” Christopher Harris, senior analyst at Wells Fargo Securities, wrote in a report, using Janus’s ticker symbol, JNS.

Harris said several of these funds have been among the most successful at Janus of late, including the $13 billion five-star rated Janus Balanced Fund and the $9 billion five-star rated Flexible Bond Fund.

Smith joined Janus in January 2001 as a fixed income analyst and became the fixed income CIO in January 2006. Over the past 10 years, he built out Janus’s fundamental fixed income team, which now has more than 35 fixed income professionals who manage about $35 billion in assets.

Over a year ago upon the arrival of Bill Gross, the star bond chief of Pimco, Smith told Reuters: “This is good for the Janus fixed-income business and good for Janus as a whole.”

The two have operated two distinct business units, with Gross operating out of a Newport Beach, California office, which Smith calls “Janus West.” Smith has worked from Janus headquarters in Denver. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan and Ross Kerber; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)