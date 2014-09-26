iTraxx Crossover spikes upwards on Bill Gross departure

LONDON, Sept 26 (IFR) - The iTraxx Crossover index blew out on Friday as Bill Gross’s departure from Pimco jangled nerves in a high-yield market already buffeted by outflows on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Crossover index of sub-investment grade European corporate names was bid at 255bp at 8:28am EST when Gross’s shock switch to rival Janus Capital was announced.

But in half an hour it had blown out more than 13bp to 268.5bp, according to Tradeweb.

Given Pimco’s massive presence in all fixed-income markets, the move clearly spooked the high-yield market, which has already been battered by outflows in both Europe and the US.

“The market is in meltdown because people are afraid redemptions will follow,” said one high-yield bond investor.

“Pimco are huge in CDS as well as cash bonds.”

Like many US funds, Pimco has become a steadily larger player in the European high-yield market, which has seen record volumes in the past two years.

Some investors believe Pimco’s vast bonds portfolio will now come in for scrutiny after departure of Gross, known as the “Bond King” in markets around the globe.

“We’ve seen the large redemptions that have occurred since El-Erian stepped aside,” said Stephen Baines, a fixed-income investment manager at Kames Capital.

“With Gross now gone I think there is a high probability these will accelerate. Other investors will obviously look to Pimco’s disclosed positions to attempt to front-run possible sales.”

The European high-yield market has already battled through a rocky September.

New issuers such as Nyrstar and KeepMoat have had to widen yields substantially and rewrite terms in order to come to market successfully, while in the secondary market Phones 4U’s collapse has triggered a sell-off in many riskier credits.

“Clearly further sizeable outflows will weigh on an already cautious and illiquid market,” said a second high-yield bond investor. (Reporting by Robert Smith)