UPDATE 4-Janus net falls as performance fees kick in

* EPS 12 cents vs. 21 cents year-ago

* Performance fees cut Q1 revenue by $19 million

* Shares recover from early drop

By Ross Kerber

April 24 (Reuters) - Janus Capital Group Inc reported a 40 percent drop in first-quarter profit on Tuesday as a revamped fee structure made the company more vulnerable to fund performance troubles.

After falling in early trading on Tuesday, Janus shares mostly recovered following the results announcement and were down less than one percent in midday trading. The shares of the Denver asset manager had gained more than most peers this year as rising markets kindled enthusiasm for the company’s equity-heavy asset base.

Assets under management rose to $164 billion at March 31 from $148 billion at Dec. 31, driven by market appreciation of $18.3 billion.

But outflows of $2.5 billion from long-term funds partly offset the market appreciation and reflected Janus’ persistent performance troubles.

Only 39 percent of mutual fund assets in fundamental equity strategies ranked in the top half of their categories in the year ended March 31, according to fund tracker Lipper and only 32 percent have done so over the past three years.

Janus’ fortunes now are more directly tied to the funds’ track records. The quarter marked the first in which the company fully implemented performance fees designed to align its interests with those of fund investors. Under the system, advisory fees charged by the funds adjust up or down by as much as 15 basis points, or hundredths of a percentage point, based on performance relative to each funds’ benchmark index.

In the first quarter, performance fee adjustments reduced revenue for Janus by $19 million, compared with a reduction of $9.2 million in the fourth quarter.

With many equity funds and strategies underperforming, the fee structure meant that the higher assets had “the effect of compounding the performance fee dynamic, in this case, to the downside,” Jefferies & Co analyst Daniel Fannon wrote in a note to investors.

Speaking to investors on a conference call, Janus Chief Executive Richard Weil said the company’s investment performance and flows improved in the first quarter.

However, “the expected performance fee impact ... took full effect and more than offset fundamental business improvement in our financial results,” he added.

Weil also said many of Janus’ stock picking talents did not shine in recent years as correlations rose and many stocks moved in unison, driven by broader economic trends.

Correlations have fallen of late. That, Weil said, means “our differentiated stock picking has once again been rewarded. This gives us the opportunity to demonstrate the strength of our research and our investment team.”

REVENUE DROP

Including the performance fee impact, revenue fell to $218 million during the quarter from with $265 million a year earlier.

Another reason for the decline was investment management fees, which fell to $202 million from $225 million a year earlier. Investment management fees were still higher than the $191 million Janus reported for the fourth quarter.

For the three months ended March 31 Janus reported first-quarter net income of $22.6 million, or 12 cents per share, down from $37.9 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

The results included a charge of 3 cents per share for debt and compensation changes. Excluding the charge, analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average expected a profit of 16 cents per share.

The company also said its board of directors approved an increase in its quarterly dividend to 6 cents per share from 5 cents per share. A dividend at the higher rate will be paid on May 21.