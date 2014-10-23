Janus Capital profit rises 25 percent on higher assets

BOSTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Janus Capital Group on Thursday said third quarter profit rose 25 percent on higher assets.

For the three months ended Sept 30, the Denver fund manager reported net income of $40.9 million, or 22 cents per share, compared with net income of $32.6 million, or 17 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.

The results met the average expectations of analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S that Janus would earn 22 cents in the most recent quarter. Best known for its equity funds, Janus hired star bond fund manager Bill Gross in late September.