FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Janus Capital profit rises 25 percent on higher assets
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 23, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Janus Capital profit rises 25 percent on higher assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Janus Capital Group on Thursday said third quarter profit rose 25 percent on higher assets.

For the three months ended Sept 30, the Denver fund manager reported net income of $40.9 million, or 22 cents per share, compared with net income of $32.6 million, or 17 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.

The results met the average expectations of analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S that Janus would earn 22 cents in the most recent quarter. Best known for its equity funds, Janus hired star bond fund manager Bill Gross in late September.

Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.