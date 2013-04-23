FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Janus Capital profit rises 24 percent
April 23, 2013 / 11:51 AM / 4 years ago

Janus Capital profit rises 24 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Asset manager Janus Capital Group reported a 24 percent higher first-quarter profit as fees from investment management rose and customers continued to invest in its funds.

The Denver-based company’s net income rose to $28 million, or 15 cents per share, from $22.6 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total assets under management rose to $163.8 billion at March 31, from $156.8 billion three months earlier.

Janus also approved a 17 percent increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.07 per share.

