Japanese poll sums up the year in a golden character

TOKYO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Japanese have voted for "gold" as the Kanji character that best represents the year 2016, the results of a national poll published on Monday showed.

Many respondents were inspired by the nation's haul of 12 gold medals at the Rio Summer Olympics, while others reflected on a string of financial scandals this year, the Japanese Kanji Proficiency Society, which organizes the annual poll, said.

A smattering said it reminded them of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's hair, TV Osaka reported.

At a ceremony thronged by tourists, Seihan Mori, the chief priest of the Kiyomizu temple in Japan's ancient capital of Kyoto, drew the character, which can also be used to signify "money", in large brush strokes.

Modern Japanese, despite being very different from Chinese, uses Chinese, or Kanji, characters in its written form. About 2,000 to 3,000 characters are believed to be in common use in Japan. (Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Darren Schuettler)