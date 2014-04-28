FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing to ask Japanese firms to build a fifth of 777X -sources
April 28, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

Boeing to ask Japanese firms to build a fifth of 777X -sources

Tim Kelly

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Boeing Co has lined up Japanese companies, including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, to build one-fifth of its latest plane, the 777X, retaining Japan as its key Asia partner in commercial jetliners, two sources with knowledge of the U.S. company’s production plan said.

A fifth of the airframe build would give the Japanese companies a workshare on par with the 21 percent of the 777 they have been fabricating since 1995. But because Boeing plans eventually to make more planes per month, there should be a greater volume of work for the Japanese suppliers, one of the sources said. Boeing’s current production rate for the 777 is 8.3 a month.

A Boeing spokesman in Tokyo declined to confirm the information.

“Supply chain partnerships and production system decisions will be addressed at the appropriate time,” the spokesman said. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

