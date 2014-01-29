FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan 787 battery investigators look to latest overheating for clues to earlier meltdown
January 29, 2014

Japan 787 battery investigators look to latest overheating for clues to earlier meltdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Japanese investigators probing a lithium-ion battery meltdown on a Boeing Co 787 jetliner a year ago are looking at an a battery that overheated on a Dreamliner in Tokyo this month to help unlock the cause of the earlier fire, an official from the Japan Transport Safety Board said on Wednesday.

The incident on board an ANA Holdings 787 a year ago left the battery charred and deformed, destroying evidence that would have pointed to a cause. The latest event on a parked Japan Airlines in a redesigned battery packed with insulation destroyed only one of eight cells.

“The remaining seven cells are untouched, and I think that is where the investigation will focus,” Masahiro Kudo, the lead investigator on the ANA battery said during a press briefing.

