Activist investor Murakami being investigated by Japan SESC -NHK
November 25, 2015 / 6:17 AM / 2 years ago

Activist investor Murakami being investigated by Japan SESC -NHK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami is being investigated by Japan’s Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission on suspicion of market manipulation, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The SESC investigated the residence of Murakami as well as that of his daughter, who manages an investment firm, the report said.

Murakami led the so-called Murakami fund until he was convicted of insider trading in 2007. He resurfaced this year as an investor.

This year, a proposal by Murakami-linked firms to change the board of directors at Kuroda Electric Co was voted down by shareholders. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

