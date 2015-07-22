FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota, SMBC, Sparx setting up new fund to bankroll innovation
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 22, 2015 / 8:25 AM / 2 years ago

Toyota, SMBC, Sparx setting up new fund to bankroll innovation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation(SMBC) and asset management company Sparx Group Co Ltd said on Wednesday they are setting up an investment fund to bankroll advanced-technology research.

The fund plans to invest in projects related to artificial intelligence, robotics and hydrogen technology, they said in a joint statement.

A Toyota spokeswoman said target projects would include research on autonomous driving, and would not be limited to Japan. The fund will focus more on developing new technology than on improving existing ones, she added.

Toyota, SMBC, and Sparx have yet to decide how much money to pour into the fund or how to use the capital, they said. ($1 = 123.7100 yen) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
