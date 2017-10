TOKYO, July 4 (Reuters) - Retailer Aeon Co said on Wednesday it aims to list in Japan’s real estate investment trust (REIT) market as early as February 2013 to diversify its funding.

Japan’s largest retailer by revenues, Aeon is accelerating its expansion in Asia, hoping to open branches in about 2,500 new locations in the region outside Japan, with half of them likely to be in China. (Reporting by James Topham and Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Michael Watson)