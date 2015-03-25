FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADB chief says could undertake co-financing with AIIB
#Financials
March 25, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

ADB chief says could undertake co-financing with AIIB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - The head of the Asian Development Bank said on Wednesday that it could cooperate with the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank through co-financing if the ADB’s standards for loans were met.

Takehiko Nakao, at a news conference in Tokyo, said he had been told by a Chinese official that the AIIB would not compete but cooperate with the ADB.

The ADB has said it was in talks to cooperate with the AIIB, a $50 billion lender to be majority funded by China that is seen by some as a rival to the ADB and other established international financial institutions.

Nakao is a former Japanese vice finance minister for international affairs. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

