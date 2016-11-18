FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Peach Aviation orders 10 Airbus A320neo jets
#Market News
November 18, 2016 / 1:20 AM / 9 months ago

Japan's Peach Aviation orders 10 Airbus A320neo jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Peach Aviation on Friday said it has ordered 10 Airbus A320neo passenger jets worth $1.1 billion at list prices.

The Japanese budget carrier in a press release said it will begin introducing the new planes from 2019. It currently operates 18 older, less fuel efficient A320s.

The deal will help Airbus in its race against Boeing in Japan, where the latter is a bigger player with its strong ties to local aerospace. It is, however, smaller than some had expected, industry sources told Reuters yesterday.

Peach is 39 percent owned by ANA Holdings, Japan's biggest airline. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
