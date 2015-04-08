Japan Airlines jet makes emergency landing after mid-air engine shutdown

TOKYO, April 8 (Reuters) - A Japan Airlines jetliner with 228 passengers was forced to turn around for an emergency landing in Tokyo on Wednesday after the aircraft’s right engine shut down during a flight to the northern Hokkaido island, an airline spokesman said.
The Boeing 777, powered by Pratt & Whitney engines, landed safely at Tokyo’s Haneda airport, the spokesman said, with no injuries reported. The cause of the engine shutdown was as yet unknown, he added.
Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman