FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
Japan Airlines raises outlook on solid long-haul sales
#Russia
#Healthcare
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Thousands stand to lose 'golden ticket' to U.S.
World
Thousands stand to lose 'golden ticket' to U.S.
Socialists celebrate new Congress, pariah status looms
Venezuela
Socialists celebrate new Congress, pariah status looms
Majority of Americans want Congress to move on - Reuters/Ipsos poll
HEALTHCARE
Majority of Americans want Congress to move on - Reuters/Ipsos poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 31, 2017 / 6:31 AM / 3 hours ago

Japan Airlines raises outlook on solid long-haul sales

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines (JAL) raised its full-year outlook on Monday after first-quarter operating profit rose 12 percent from a year earlier, against a backdrop of strong demand for long-haul routes including flights between Tokyo and New York.

Operating profit for the three months through June was 24.7 billion yen ($223.35 million), up from 22.1 billion yen a year earlier and higher than the average estimate of 18.5 billion yen from two analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It said it now expected operating profit of 153 billion yen for the full year through next March, compared with an earlier forecast of 142 billion yen.

JAL was freed from government-imposed restrictions on route expansion in April, more than seven years after filing for bankruptcy and receiving a taxpayer-funded bailout. ($1 = 110.5900 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Stephen Coates)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.