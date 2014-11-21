FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Airlines says low-cost carrier Skymark seeks possible cooperation talks
November 21, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Japan Airlines says low-cost carrier Skymark seeks possible cooperation talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines (JAL) said on Friday is has received a request from low-cost carrier Skymark Airlines seeking talks on potential business cooperation.

“We received the request from Skymark Airlines on the possible cooperation,” a spokesman for JAL said. “We will start to discuss some possible cooperation but at the current stage, there is no decided agreement,” he added.

A formal tieup would put one of the country’s few independent low-cost carriers, under the wing of one of Japan’s two dominant airlines. JAL’s main local rival is ANA Holdings Inc. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

