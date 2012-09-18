CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Japan Q4 aluminium premium at $254-$255 per tonne-sources

(Clarifies reason for supply squeeze paragraphs 4-6)

* Q4 premiums at fresh record high, up 24 pct from Q3

* Buyers complain premiums, LME price not based on real demand

* Japan rolled aluminium shipments up 1.2 pct in Jan-June

By Yuko Inoue

TOKYO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Fourth-quarter aluminium premiums to Japanese buyers, Asia’s biggest importers of the metal, rose 24 percent from the previous quarter to a record high of $254-$255 a tonne as supplies remain tight, traders said on Tuesday.

The rise follows a 70 percent jump in the premium, or money paid over the benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price to secure physical metal, to $200-$210 PREM-ALUM-JP in the previous quarter.

Japanese buyers, comprising trading houses and big manufacturers, locked up October-December supply deals mostly at $254-$255, with some small deals set at $253.5, said three traders who are directly involved in the deals.

Premiums have doubled over the past six months to record highs mainly due to large stocks locked up by banks in financing deals, which make it difficult for manufacturers to access supplies.

Typically in such financial deals, traders buy physical metal and simultaneously sell forward at a profit, while striking a warehouse deal to store it cheaply in the interim.

High premiums and government subsidies have helped keep many smelters afloat that otherwise would have been forced to shut down due a drop in global prices.

Some aluminium producers have also reduced output due to a decline in demand.

“Premiums have jumped again, and so have LME aluminium prices after the monetary easing in the U.S.,” said a trader, referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stimulus announcement last week.

“It’s strange that these prices are decided not based on real demand. This is a very tough situation for manufacturers suffering from sluggish demand,” he said.

Three-month LME prices were quoted at a five-month high of around $2,154 per tonne on Tuesday.

Japan’s domestic shipments for rolled aluminium grew 1.2 percent to 1.02 million tonnes in the first six months of 2012.

A group of aluminium manufacturers are aiming for a 2.8 percent rise in shipments in the year to March 2013 on expectations that demand will increase due to government subsidies for car production and reconstruction demand for housing after the 2011 earthquake that devastated northeast Japan and crippled manufacturers’ supply chains.

The biggest suppliers of Western ingot to Japan include Rio Tinto, RUSAL, BHP Billiton, Alcoa Inc and Norsk Hydro.

Faced with record high premiums, Russia’s RUSAL, the world’s largest producer of primary aluminium, said it could offer floating premiums in term supply contracts it negotiates with consumers for 2013.