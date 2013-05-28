UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto seeks Q3 aluminium premium of $254/T from Japan buyers-source

* Weak yen may help Japan export more products

* Rio offer up from Q2 premium at $248-$250/T

TOKYO, May 28 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Alcan has written to Japanese buyers asking for a premium of $254 per tonne over the LME cash price for July-September primary aluminium shipments, a source involved in quarterly pricing talks said on Tuesday.

That compares with average premiums of $248 to $250 a tonne in the previous quarter, when Rio initially asked for a premium of $255.

Japan is Asia’s biggest importer of aluminium and the premiums for its imports, agreed in talks with producers each quarter, set the benchmark for the region.

Rio’s offer was based on expectations for higher product exports from Japan as the economic policies of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have helped lower the yen, the source said.

Rio officials were not immediately available. Talks with other suppliers have yet to begin.

It is not yet clear if there is an actual rise in demand in Japan for aluminium, the source added.

“Demand in South East Asia has been quite good, but I don’t think there is that much of an improvement in Japan,” said one Hong Kong-based trader.

The trader said spot premiums for aluminium in Taiwan and Vietnam have been around the $220-230 mark, with $240 traded in South Korea.

“I don’t think (buyers) will settle at this number - maybe the same as the last quarter, around $250,” the trader said.