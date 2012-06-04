FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Q3 aluminium premiums set at $200-210/T -source
#Basic Materials
June 4, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

Japan Q3 aluminium premiums set at $200-210/T -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 4 (Reuters) - The premium for primary aluminium shipments to Japan in the July-September quarter has been set in a range of $200-$210 per tonne for several deals, a trader said on Monday.

That is a record high level and compares with average premiums of $121-$122 paid over the London Metal Exchange cash price in the current quarter.

Buyers pay a premium in addition to the LME cash price to cover freight and insurance and to reflect regional supply and demand.

Late last month, Rio Tinto Alcan wrote to Japanese buyers asking them to pay $200 per tonne for July-September primary aluminium shipments, citing tight supplies, two sources directly involved in the talks said. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)

