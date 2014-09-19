Japan Q4 aluminium premiums mostly set at record high $420/T -sources

TOKYO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Japanese aluminium buyers will mostly pay record high premiums of $420 per tonne over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices for October-December shipments, up 3-5 percent from the prior quarter, five sources directly involved in the talks said.

The jump from the third-quarter premium of $400-408 PREM-ALUM-JP, which was also the previous record top, follows a spike in spot premiums in the United States and Europe triggered by smelter shutdowns that have squeezed metal supplies.

Japan is Asia’s biggest aluminium importer and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the LME cash price set the benchmark for the region.

An end-user source said deals were done at $420 with three aluminium producers, while another source at a trading house said most shipments were booked at the same price. Negotiations are still continuing between some global miners and buyers.

The latest quarterly pricing negotiations began last month between Japanese buyers and global miners, including Rio Tinto Ltd , Alcoa Inc, BHP Billiton and United Company Rusal Plc. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)