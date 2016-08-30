FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aluminium producer seeks Q4 premium of $82/T from Japan buyers-sources
August 30, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

Aluminium producer seeks Q4 premium of $82/T from Japan buyers-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - A major aluminium producer has offered Japanese buyers a premium of $82 per tonne for October-December primary metal shipments, down 9-12 percent from the previous quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Tuesday.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region.

For the July-September quarter, Japanese buyers agreed to pay a premium of $90-93 PREM-ALUM-JP, down 19-23 percent from the prior quarter, on weaker spot premiums.

The latest quarterly pricing negotiations began this week between Japanese buyers and miners, including Rio Tinto Ltd , Alcoa Inc and South32 Ltd, and are expected to continue until next month. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

