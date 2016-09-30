FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Q4 aluminium premium set at $75/T, down 17-19 pct from Q3-sources
September 30, 2016 / 3:35 AM / a year ago

Japan Q4 aluminium premium set at $75/T, down 17-19 pct from Q3-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Japan's aluminium premium for shipments during the October to December quarter was set at $75 per tonne, reflecting softer spot premiums, five sources directly involved in the quarterly pricing talks said.

The deal, which marks a 17 to 19 percent fall from the $90 to $93 per tonne premiums PREM-ALUM-JP in the previous quarter, is the second straight quarterly drop and the lowest in more than seven years.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of aluminium and the surcharges, or premiums, which consumers pay on top of the London Metal Exchange cash price for primary metal shipments, set the benchmark for the region.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
