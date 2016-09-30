UPDATE 1-EMERGING MARKETS-Colombia peso rises on OPEC plan, Mexico peso falls
(Updates with final prices, details of Mexico rate hike) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Sept 29 The Colombian peso rose on Thursday on optimism that OPEC's plan to cut oil output for the first time in eight years could support crude prices, but the Mexican peso fell in spite of an expected interest rate hike by the central bank. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed on Wednesday to cut output to 32.5 million-33.0 million barrels per day (bpd) fr