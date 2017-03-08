FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Aluminium producers seek Q2 premium of $135/T from Japan buyers-sources
March 8, 2017 / 7:06 AM / 5 months ago

Aluminium producers seek Q2 premium of $135/T from Japan buyers-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Three global aluminium producers have offered Japanese buyers a premium of $135 per tonne for shipments in the April to June quarter, up 42 percent from the previous quarter, three sources direcly involved in the pricing talks said on Wednesday.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region.

For the January-March quarter, Japanese buyers mostly agreed to pay a premium of $95 per tonne PREM-ALUM-JP, up 27 percent from the prior quarter.

The latest quarterly pricing negotiations began last month between Japanese buyers and miners including South32 Ltd , Rio Tinto Ltd and United Company Rusal Plc, and are expected to continue through this month. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

