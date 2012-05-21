UPDATE 1-Alcan seeks record high aluminium premium from Japan buyers-sources

* Q3 premium of $200/T a record high for Japanese buyers

* Q2 premiums mostly at $121-122/T

* Alcan cites tight supply, solid demand

* Japan March rolled products output up 3 pct

By Yuko Inoue

TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Alcan has written to Japanese buyers asking them to pay a record premium of $200 per tonne for July-September primary aluminium shipments, citing tight supplies, two sources directly involved in the talks said on Monday.

That compares with average premiums of $121-$122 paid over the London Metal Exchange cash price in the current quarter. Buyers pay a premium in addition to the LME cash price to cover freight and insurance and to reflect regional supply and demand.

The demand was made in a letter sent late last week ahead of the official start of negotiations this week. The talks are set to continue for the coming three to four weeks.

Supplies are tightening fast after struggling aluminium producers, squeezed by rising power and labour costs and weak prices, shut down smelters and cut back on output earlier this year.

Alcan cited relatively solid demand and the low likelihood of banks releasing aluminium stocks held through financial deals, one of the sources said.

Such financial deals - in which traders buy physical metal and simultaneously sell forward at a profit, while striking a warehouse deal to store it cheaply in the interim - have recently become more profitable as the difference between nearby and forward prices has widened.

Japanese buyers are resisting such a steep increase in premiums, citing uncertainties over demand in the summer, given a potential decline in run rates at aluminium plants due to power shortages.

Japan’s output of rolled aluminium products in March rose 3 percent from a year earlier, the first rise in 13 months, on strong demand from auto and tin industries.

Japan is the biggest importer of aluminium due to a lack of smelters, though its consumption of around 2 million tonnes per year accounts for only about 5 percent of global demand.

Russia’s UC RUSAL Plc, the world’s biggest aluminium producer, posted this month an 84 percent drop in first-quarter net profit as prices fell.

BHP Billiton, the world’s largest miner, said this month it would consolidate its stainless steel materials and aluminium divisions into a single business unit of larger scale, ready to benefit from future growth in emerging economies.

Rival miner Rio Tinto announced last year it would sell 13 assets and has since taken a heavy writedown for its aluminium business.