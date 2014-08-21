FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rusal indicates record $460 premium for Oct-Dec aluminium to Japan-sources
August 21, 2014

Rusal indicates record $460 premium for Oct-Dec aluminium to Japan-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - United Company RUSAL Plc , the world’s biggest aluminium producer, has kicked off talks with Japanese buyers at a record high premium of $460 per tonne for October-December shipments of the metal, according to three sources.

Rusal sent an email to Japanese buyers on Tuesday with an early indication of the premium of $460 per tonne, up 13-15 percent from the previous quarter, citing strong demand and higher overseas premiums, the sources involved in quarterly pricing negotiations said on Thursday. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
