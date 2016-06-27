FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some Japanese aluminium buyers agree to pay Q3 premium of $90/T -sources
June 27, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

Some Japanese aluminium buyers agree to pay Q3 premium of $90/T -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Some Japanese aluminium buyers have agreed to pay producers a premium of $90 per tonne for metal to be shipped in the July-September quarter, two sources directly involved in the quarterly pricing talks said on Monday.

The deal, which marks a 22-23 percent fall from a $115-117 per tonne premium PREM-ALUM-JP in the previous quarter, is the first drop in three quarters, in line with a slide in overseas surcharges for physical aluminium.

Japan is Asia’s biggest importer of aluminium and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
