TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports came to 245,100 tonnes at the end of March, down 7.3 percent or 19,400 tonnes from a month earlier, trading house Marubeni Corp said on Wednesday.

Marubeni collects data from the key ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)