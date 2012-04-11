TABLE-Japan end-March aluminium stocks down 7.3 pct mth/mth

(Updates) TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports came to 245,100 tonnes at the end of March, down 7.3 percent or 19,400 tonnes from a month earlier, trading house Marubeni Corp said on Wednesday. Marubeni collects data from the key ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka. The following is stocks at the three ports in tonnes. Port Yokohama Nagoya Osaka total Mar-31 126,100 104,000 15,000 245,100 29-Feb 138,100 111,400 15,000 264,500 31-Jan 135,800 127,000 15,000 277,800 31-Dec 123,000 109,800 14,500 247,300 30-Nov 111,500 95,500 14,500 221,500 30-Oct 123,700 98,100 14,000 235,800 30-Sep 126,700 90,700 14,000 231,400 31-Aug 119,600 107,600 14,000 241,200 31-Jul 98,300 90,700 14,500 203,500 30-Jun 114,500 101,100 13,000 228,600 End-Mar 104,400 82,800 14,000 201,200 2011 (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)