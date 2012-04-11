FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Japan end-March aluminium stocks down 7.3 pct mth/mth
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 11, 2012 / 8:22 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Japan end-March aluminium stocks down 7.3 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates)	
    TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks held at three
major Japanese ports came to 245,100 tonnes at the end of March,
down 7.3 percent or 19,400 tonnes from a month earlier, trading
house Marubeni Corp said on Wednesday. 	
    Marubeni collects data from the key ports of Yokohama,
Nagoya and Osaka. The following is stocks at the three ports in
tonnes. 	
       	
 Port     Yokohama   Nagoya     Osaka     total
  Mar-31   126,100    104,000    15,000    245,100 
  29-Feb    138,100    111,400    15,000    264,500
  31-Jan   135,800    127,000    15,000    277,800 
  31-Dec   123,000    109,800    14,500    247,300 
  30-Nov   111,500     95,500    14,500    221,500 
  30-Oct   123,700     98,100    14,000    235,800 
  30-Sep   126,700     90,700    14,000    231,400 
  31-Aug   119,600    107,600    14,000    241,200 
  31-Jul    98,300     90,700    14,500    203,500 
  30-Jun   114,500    101,100    13,000    228,600 
 End-Mar   104,400     82,800    14,000    201,200 
 2011                                     
 	
 (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.