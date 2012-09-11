FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Japan end-Aug aluminium stocks up 11 pct m/m -Marubeni
September 11, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Japan end-Aug aluminium stocks up 11 pct m/m -Marubeni

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks held at three
major Japanese ports stood at 261,000 tonnes at the end of
August, up 11 percent from 235,100 tonnes a month earlier,
trading house Marubeni Corp said on Tuesday.
    The stocks at the end of August were up 8.2 percent from
241,200 tonnes in the same month in 2011. Marubeni collects data
from the key ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.
  Japan, which has to import nearly all the metal it needs, 
consumes about 2 million tonnes of aluminium annually, or 5
percent of global demand. 
    The metal is widely used in products ranging from housing
materials, planes and electronics to the food sector.
    
 Port   Yokohama   Nagoya    Osaka    Total
 Aug      124,400   120,600   16,000  261,000
 July     107,800   111,300   16,000  235,100
 June     110,100   106,800   16,000  232,900
 May      110,800    97,400   15,000  223,200
 Apr      120,500    99,300   15,000  234,800
 Mar     126,100   104,000   15,000   245,100
 Feb      138,100   111,400   15,000  264,500
 Jan     135,800   127,000   15,000   277,800
  2011   Yokohama   Nagoya    Osaka    Total 
 Dec     123,000   109,800   14,500   247,300
 Nov     111,500    95,500   14,500   221,500
 Oct     123,700    98,100   14,000   235,800
 Sept    126,700    90,700   14,000   231,400
 Aug     119,600   107,600   14,000   241,200

