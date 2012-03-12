FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Japan end-Feb aluminium stocks -4.8 pct m/m - Marubeni
#Basic Materials
March 12, 2012 / 4:00 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Japan end-Feb aluminium stocks -4.8 pct m/m - Marubeni

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds table)	
    TOKYO, March 12 (Reuters) - Aluminium
stocks held at three major Japanese ports came to
264,500 tonnes at the end of February, down 4.8
percent or 13,300 tonnes from a month earlier,
trading house Marubeni Corp said on
Monday.   	
   Marubeni collects data from the key ports of
Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.   	
 	
         Port  Yokohama  Nagoya   Osaka   total
       29-Feb   138,100  111,400  15,000   264,500
       31-Jan  135,800   27,000   5,000   277,800 
                                          
       31-Dec  123,000   09,800   4,500   247,300 
                                          
       30-Nov  111,500   95,500   4,500   221,500 
                                          
       30-Oct  123,700   98,100   4,000   235,800 
                                          
       30-Sep  126,700   90,700   4,000   231,400 
                                          
       31-Aug  119,600   07,600   4,000   241,200 
                                          
       31-Jul   98,300   90,700   4,500   203,500 
                                          
       30-Jun  114,500   01,100   3,000   228,600 
                                          
 End-Feb 2011  102,300   91,800   4,000   208,100 
                                          
 	
 (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)

