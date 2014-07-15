FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan end-June aluminium stocks rise 6.4 pct on month - Marubeni
July 15, 2014 / 1:26 AM / 3 years ago

Japan end-June aluminium stocks rise 6.4 pct on month - Marubeni

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 15 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks held at three
major Japanese ports totalled  268,500 tonnes at the end of
June, up 6.4 percent from a month earlier, trading house
Marubeni Corp said on Tuesday.
    Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya
and Osaka.
    
Here are stock levels at the ports (amounts in tonnes):

               June'14        May'14      June'13
Yokohama 127,500     120,600       130,200
Nagoya   126,000       116,800       106,400
Osaka     15,000        15,000        13,000
TOTAL      268,500       252,400       249,600


 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Paul Tait)

