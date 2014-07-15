Japan end-June aluminium stocks rise 6.4 pct on month - Marubeni

TOKYO, July 15 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports totalled 268,500 tonnes at the end of June, up 6.4 percent from a month earlier, trading house Marubeni Corp said on Tuesday. Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka. Here are stock levels at the ports (amounts in tonnes): June'14 May'14 June'13 Yokohama 127,500  120,600 130,200 Nagoya  126,000 116,800 106,400 Osaka  15,000 15,000 13,000 TOTAL  268,500 252,400 249,600 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Paul Tait)