Japan end-December aluminium stocks rise 9.3 pct on month
#Basic Materials
January 16, 2015 / 2:30 AM / 3 years ago

Japan end-December aluminium stocks rise 9.3 pct on month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports were 413,000 tonnes at the end of December, up 9.3 percent from 378,000 tonnes a month earlier, trading house Marubeni Corp said on Friday.

Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.

Here are stock levels at the ports (amounts in tonnes):

Dec‘2014 Nov‘2014 Dec‘2013 Yokohama 196,000 178,000 111,000 Nagoya  201,000 185,000 137,000 Osaka  16,000 15,000 15,000 TOTAL  413,000 378,000 263,000 (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore)

