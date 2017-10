TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports came to 232,900 tonnes at the end of June, up 4.3 percent from 223,200 tonnes a month earlier, trading house Marubeni Corp said on Tuesday.

The stocks at the end of June were up 1.9 percent from 228,600 tonnes in the same month in 2011. Marubeni collects data from the key ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka. (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Michael Watson)