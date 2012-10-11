FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan end-Sep aluminium stocks up 4.9 pct m/m -Marubeni
October 11, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

Japan end-Sep aluminium stocks up 4.9 pct m/m -Marubeni

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports stood at 273,900 tonnes at the end of September, up 4.9 percent from 261,000 tonnes a month earlier, trading house Marubeni Corp said on Thursday.

The stocks at the end of September were up 18.4 percent from 231,400 tonnes in the same month in 2011. Marubeni collects data from the key ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.  Japan, which has to import nearly all the metal it needs, consumes about 2 million tonnes of aluminium annually, or 5 percent of global demand. The metal is widely used in products ranging from housing materials, planes and electronics to the food sector.

