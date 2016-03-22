UPDATE 1-Japan's ANA says computer glitch forces domestic flight cancellations

(Adds company comment, number of cancelled flights)

TOKYO, March 22 (Reuters) - ANA Holdings Inc, Japan’s biggest carrier, said on Tuesday it had been forced to cancel more than 100 domestic flights after a computer glitch disrupted check-in and reservation systems.

“So far we have cancelled 116 domestic flights, which has affected 15,200 customers,” said a spokeswoman for the carrier, a member of the Star Alliance airline grouping. International flights were operating as usual, she said.

The airline said it has yet to uncover the cause of the system failures.

ANA said its check-in and reservations software stopped working on Tuesday morning at 0840 local time (0240 GMT). Check-in terminals at airports began operating again just under five hours later, although the reservation system was still down, ANA added.