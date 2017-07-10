A woman looks at an installation that uses goldfish in an illuminated tank at the Art Aquarium exhibition in Tokyo, Japan July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A woman wearing a traditional costume takes a look at installations using fish in illuminated tanks at the Art Aquarium exhibition in Tokyo, Japan July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Staff work to prepare the Art Aquarium exhibition in Tokyo, Japan July 5, 2017. Picture taken on July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japanese Art Aquarium artist Hidetomo Kimura puts goldfish in a tank as he prepares the Art Aquarium exhibition in Tokyo, Japan July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Installations using goldfish in illuminated bowls are displayed at the Art Aquarium exhibition in Tokyo, Japan July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Staff put plastic bag holding fish into tanks as they prepare the Art Aquarium exhibition in Tokyo, Japan July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Hoses fill a tank with water prior to the Art Aquarium exhibition in Tokyo, Japan July 5, 2017. Picture taken July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A staff member works to prepare the Art Aquarium exhibition in Tokyo, Japan July 5, 2017. Picture taken July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man looks at an installation that uses goldfish in illuminated bowls at the Art Aquarium exhibition in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO A Japanese artist has used thousands of fish in illuminated tanks to create a sprawling psychedelic visual art installation, drawing tens of thousands of viewers in Tokyo.

Hidetomo Kimura's traveling 'Art Aquarium' exhibition puts on display around 5,000 goldfish and 3,000 other maritime creatures, such as seahorses, in 130 LED-lit tanks of various shapes, colors and sizes.

The LED displays provide a colorful variety of moving images, such as one of sakura blossoms falling serenely from the sky, to the accompaniment of music.

"I wanted to create an artistic installation which is alive by using real fish, rather than materials or pictures," Kimura said on the sidelines of the exhibition.

Kimura creates similar installations several times a year to show all over Japan. This year's 'Art Aquarium', which marks a decade since Kimura's first such display, is also set to show in the western city of Kyoto in the fall.

This year's exhibition features hundreds of varieties of goldfish, including several cross-bred species. The fish swim in bubbling fishbowls made of magnifying glass, draped with lace or shaped like Japanese lanterns, among others.

One of the new works this year, in which Black Moor goldfish swirl about as their shadows are projected onto a white LED screen, creates an illusion of a Japanese ink-and-wash painting.

The exhibition is on show at the Nihonbashi Mitsui Hall till Sept 24.

(Reporting by Hyun Oh; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)