TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Japan's top government spokesman said on Tuesday he had been told that 19 people were dead after an attack by a knife-wielding man at a facility for the disabled in central Japan.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also told a news conference that police had not obtained any information to suggest there was a link between the attack and Islamist extremism. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Paul Tait)