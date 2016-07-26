FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan official says 19 in "cardiac arrest" after knife attack
July 26, 2016 / 1:36 AM / a year ago

Japan official says 19 in "cardiac arrest" after knife attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Nineteen people are "in a state of cardiac arrest" after an attack by a knife-wielding man at a facility for the disabled in Kanagawa prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, a prefectural official said on Tuesday.

He said 25 people were wounded, 20 of them seriously. Japanese media had reported earlier up to 45 people may have been wounded. Japanese officials often describe people as being in cardiac arrest before they are officially declared as dead.

Police in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, about 25 miles (40 km) southwest of Tokyo, have arrested Satoshi Uematsu, a 26-year-old former employee at the facility, he said. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Paul Tait)

