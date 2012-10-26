FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Japan automakers see output, sales drop in China in Sept
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 26, 2012 / 8:06 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan automakers see output, sales drop in China in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Japanese automakers saw production
and sales in China drop dramatically in September, highlighting
how seriously they were hit by anti-Japan sentiments that spiked
recently in the world's biggest auto market over a territorial
row.
    The following are figures for output and sales in China at
major Japanese carmakers for September, with percentage changes
from the year before. 
    
                  Output            *Sales
 Nissan        90,394 (-20.4)    76,066 (-35.3)
 Honda         50,735 (-20.7)    33,931 (-40.5)
 **Toyota      47,253 (-41.9)    44,000 (-48.9)
 Suzuki        17,000 (-45.2)    19,000 (-48.6)
 Mazda         13,413 (-13.7)    13,258 (-34.6) 
 Mitsubishi     2,304 (-30.4)     2,344 (-62.8)
    
    *Figures for Toyota, Mazda, Suzuki and Mitsubishi represent
retail sales. Figures for Nissan and Honda represent sales to
dealerships. 
    *Toyota figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co
 and Hino Motors Co. 

 (Reporting by Yoko Kubota)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.