CORRECTED-Japan 2014 new vehicle sales seen down 9.8 pct at 4.85 mln vehicles - JAMA
January 30, 2014 / 12:36 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Japan 2014 new vehicle sales seen down 9.8 pct at 4.85 mln vehicles - JAMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to add million, change ‘last year’ to ‘this year’ in 2nd paragraph)

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Japanese demand for new cars, trucks and buses, including mini-vehicles, will likely fall 9.8 percent in 2014, an industry group said on Thursday.

The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) said it expects the market to total 4.85 million vehicles in 2014, against 5,375,514 last year, when sales inched up 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Dominic Lau and Michael Perry)

