Japan auto lobby: current FX levels comfortable for car industry
#Credit Markets
September 18, 2014 / 3:01 AM / 3 years ago

Japan auto lobby: current FX levels comfortable for car industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The head of Japan’s auto lobby said on Thursday current foreign-exchange rate levels are comfortable for his industry but one cannot simply say that the yen should continue weakening.

“For the automotive industry, the current yen weakening is something we basically take positively,” Fumihiko Ike, chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, told a regular news conference.

“But rising energy costs are concerns for manufacturers in Japan, which is heavily reliant on importing energy-related resources.”

Ike, also chairman of Honda Motor Co, was speaking after the dollar rose to a six-year high versus the Japanese currency above 108 yen. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

