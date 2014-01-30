FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan auto demand seen down 9.8 pct in 2014 -industry body
January 30, 2014 / 1:15 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Japan auto demand seen down 9.8 pct in 2014 -industry body

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Japanese demand for new cars,
trucks and buses, including minivehicles, will likely fall 9.8
percent in 2014, the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association
(JAMA) said on Thursday.
    The industry group said it expects the market to total 4.85
million vehicles in 2014, when consumers are expected to reduce
purchases of big-ticket items after a planned sales tax hike in
Japan, to 8 percent from 5 percent, in April.
    Vehicle sales inched up 0.1 percent to 5,375,514 last year.
    Below is a table of the group's forecasts for Japanese sales
in 2014 and results for 2013:
    
                                      2014               2013
TOTAL                     4,850,000 (- 9.8)  5,375,514 (+ 0.1)
Cars                      4,080,000 (-10.6)  4,562,283 (- 0.2)
 - 660cc Minivehicles     1,470,000 (-13.0)  1,690,172 (+ 8.5)
Trucks                      759,000 (- 5.4)    801,975 (+ 2.1)
 - 660cc Minivehicles       380,000 (-10.1)    422,820 (+ 0.3)
Minivehicles total        1,850,000 (-12.4)  2,112,992 (+ 6.7)

 (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Joseph Radford)

