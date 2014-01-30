TABLE-Japan auto demand seen down 9.8 pct in 2014 -industry body

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Japanese demand for new cars, trucks and buses, including minivehicles, will likely fall 9.8 percent in 2014, the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) said on Thursday. The industry group said it expects the market to total 4.85 million vehicles in 2014, when consumers are expected to reduce purchases of big-ticket items after a planned sales tax hike in Japan, to 8 percent from 5 percent, in April. Vehicle sales inched up 0.1 percent to 5,375,514 last year. Below is a table of the group's forecasts for Japanese sales in 2014 and results for 2013: 2014 2013 TOTAL 4,850,000 (- 9.8) 5,375,514 (+ 0.1) Cars 4,080,000 (-10.6) 4,562,283 (- 0.2) - 660cc Minivehicles 1,470,000 (-13.0) 1,690,172 (+ 8.5) Trucks 759,000 (- 5.4) 801,975 (+ 2.1) - 660cc Minivehicles 380,000 (-10.1) 422,820 (+ 0.3) Minivehicles total 1,850,000 (-12.4) 2,112,992 (+ 6.7) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Joseph Radford)