FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan auto lobby head: yen still is very strong
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 20, 2012 / 3:06 AM / 5 years ago

Japan auto lobby head: yen still is very strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The yen remains very strong against the dollar and the euro even after the Japanese currency’s recent weakening, the head of Japan’s auto lobby said on Thursday.

The yen has dropped on expectations that Japan’s next prime minister, Shinzo Abe, will pressure the Bank of Japan to adopt aggressive monetary easing.

“This is merely a correction of yen strength. Even now, the yen is extremely strong,” Akio Toyoda, who is also president of Toyota Motor Corp, told reporters.

Japan’s auto exporters are sensitive to fluctuations in the yen, which rose to a record high of 75.311 yen to the dollar in October 2011. A stronger yen reduces what car makers and their suppliers earn overseas and hurts their ability to match competitors such as South Korea’s Hyundai Motors on price.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.