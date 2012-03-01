FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan overall auto sales up 29.5 pct y/y in Feb
March 1, 2012 / 5:15 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Japan overall auto sales up 29.5 pct y/y in Feb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Japan's industry-wide auto
sales, including 660cc minivehicles, rose 29.5 percent in
February from a year earlier to 519,626 vehicles, industry data
showed on Thursday.	
    A breakdown of domestic vehicle sales data follows, with
year-on-year percentage changes in parentheses.	
    	
 YEAR-TO-DATE          JAN-FEB 2012        JAN-FEB 2011     	
 Total                   935,557 (+32.4)   706,786 	
 Registered vehicles     596,480 (+35.6)   439,788	
 Minivehicles            339,077 (+27.0)   266,998	
 	
 FEBRUARY                 2012                 2011             
  
 Total                   519,626 (+29.5)  401,292 (-12.4) 
 Registered vehicles     333,213 (+31.9)  252,634 (-14.3) 
 Minivehicles            186,413 (+25.4)  148,658 (- 9.0) 
 
 JANUARY                  2012                 2011             
 Total                   415,931 (+36.2)   305,494 (-16.7) 
 Registered vehicles     263,267 (+40.7)   187,154 (-21.5) 
 Minivehicles            152,664 (+29.0)   118,340 (- 7.8) 
                                                      	
    Sources: Ordinary vehicle data provided by the Japan
Automobile Dealers Association.	
    Minivehicle data provided by the Japan Mini Vehicle
Association. Monthly data are sometimes revised.

